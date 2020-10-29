Charles A. Brinkman, age 70, preceded in death by his parents, Lauretta and Vernon. Survived by his sisters, Judy Brinkman, Jean Brinkman and Pam (Kevin) Giera. Loved uncle and godfather of Michael "Mick" Giera. Retired Assistant Cook County State's Attorney. Visitation Sunday, Nov. 1st, 3-8 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Monday, Nov. 2nd, 1030 AM service at the funeral home. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com
(708) 974 4410