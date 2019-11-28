|
|
Charles A. Cross, age 80, U.S. Marine Veteran. Beloved husband for 38 years to Mary Anne, nee Hope. Loving step-father of Mary Jo (Jim) Rednour and the late Thomas J. Bullaro. Dear father-in-law of Linda Bullaro. Cherished grandfather of Dakotah, Savannah, Ryan, Kevin, Daniel and Thomas John. Former owner and operator of House of Charles and Illinois Institute of Cosmetology in Palos Heights. Licensed realtor, pilot, motorcycle enthusiast and school bus driver for American Bus Company. Member of Grace Fellowship Church of Oak Forest. Memorial Service Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, 15150 S. Oak Park Ave., Oak Forest, IL 60452. Burial with Military Honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 28, 2019