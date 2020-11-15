1/1
Charles A. Rouse
1930 - 2020
Age 90 late of Midlothian, IL. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (nee Mack) Rouse. Loving father of Timothy (Maryna) Rouse and Jill Turski. Proud grandfather of 5 and great-grandfather of 4. Dear brother of Pearl Nicholson, Jackie Inglis and the late Betty Rouse. Charles was a Korean War Veteran with the U.S. Navy. He was a devoted member of the W.P.C. Auto Club. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a Veterans Charity of donor's choice. Funeral Wednesday 9:30 AM from the Hickey Memorial Chapel 4201 W. 147th St. Midlothian to St. Christopher Church for Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3 – 6 PM.

The IL. Dept. of Public Health requires the use of masks and social distancing. Due to the limited number of people allowed at one time please keep your visit brief to accommodate others wishing to pay their respects.


Published in SouthtownStar on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
NOV
18
Funeral
09:30 AM
Hickey Memorial Chapel
NOV
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Christopher Church
Funeral services provided by
Hickey Memorial Chapel
4201 W 147th St
Midlothian, IL 60445
815-485-8697
November 14, 2020
You are the best brother ever. I cherish all the memories we have had and all the good times. You are always in my thoughts and prayers. I love you.
Jackie Inglis
Sister
