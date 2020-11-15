Age 90 late of Midlothian, IL. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (nee Mack) Rouse. Loving father of Timothy (Maryna) Rouse and Jill Turski. Proud grandfather of 5 and great-grandfather of 4. Dear brother of Pearl Nicholson, Jackie Inglis and the late Betty Rouse. Charles was a Korean War Veteran with the U.S. Navy. He was a devoted member of the W.P.C. Auto Club. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a Veterans Charity of donor's choice. Funeral Wednesday 9:30 AM from the Hickey Memorial Chapel 4201 W. 147th St. Midlothian to St. Christopher Church for Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3 – 6 PM.The IL. Dept. of Public Health requires the use of masks and social distancing. Due to the limited number of people allowed at one time please keep your visit brief to accommodate others wishing to pay their respects.