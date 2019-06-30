Charles (Chuck) Lindquist (75) of Steger, Illinois and Mohawk, Michigan passed away June 27, 2019 at Franciscan St. James Health in Olympia Fields, Illinois after a lengthy illness. He was born September 25, 1943 to Gladys and Eino Lindquist. He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Carol Marie McGeorge and John Eric Jarvey. He is survived by his sisters, Martha (Richard) Gay of Pekin, Illinois and Katherine Nelson of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and his brother, Donald Frederick Jarvey of Richton Park, Illinois. Uncle Chuck is also survived and grieved by his numerous nieces and nephews.



Chuck retired from work as a maintenance worker at Federal Signal in 2009. He served in both the United States Navy and Great Lakes merchant marine. He also built and maintained wilderness trails at Isle Royale National Park.



Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Smits Funeral Homes-Steger Memorial Chapel 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL. Internment will take place at the family plot at Ahmeek Cemetery in Ahmeek, Michigan. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the family is appreciated. For further information please contact Smits Funeral Home at 708-755-6100 or www.smitsfh.com Published in the Daily Southtown on June 30, 2019