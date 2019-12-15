Home

Charles Lantry
Reposing
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Kieran Church
19500 S. Halsted St.
Chicago Heights, IL
Charles B. Lantry


1947 - 2019
Charles B. Lantry Obituary
Charles B. Lantry, III, December 11, 2019, age 72 Late of Homewood. Beloved husband of the late Diane Lynn Lantry nee Buehler. Dear father of Christian (Pam) Lantry and Derek (Heather) Lantry. Cherished grandfather of Emma, Cuyler, Quinten, Nora, Bridget and Carys. Loving brother of Cathy (Rick) Pruszka and Michael (Bonnie) Lantry. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Lantry was an attorney at law in Homewood for over 45 years. Past President and Treasurer of the Homewood-Flossmoor Lions Club and recipient of the Melvin Jones Award. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Hwy. Homewood, Monday, December 17, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, December 18, 10:15 a.m. to St. Kieran Church, 19500 S. Halsted St. Chicago Heights. Mass 11:00 a.m. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 15, 2019
