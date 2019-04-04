Home

Charles "Chuck" Carollo, age 72. Longtime Chicago Heights resident, passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 2nd. Beloved son of the late Mary nee Rogers and Peter Carollo. Dear cousin of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Saturday April 6th from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 11:00 AM. Entombment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 4, 2019
