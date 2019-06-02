|
Charles Dasaky, May 31, 2019, Age 91. Late of Glenwood, IL. Beloved husband of Joanne Dasaky nee Mazurane of 60 years. Dear father of John Dasaky, Roxanne Franklin nee Dasaky and the late Gus N. Dasaky. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas John Dasaky. Loving brother of Florence Dasaky. Fond uncle of nieces and nephews. Dearest friend and "Papou" to many. Special "Dad" to Marian McVicker and Bob Johnson. Korean War U.S. Army Veteran. Lifelong archer, hunter, golfer, bicyclist and hobbyist. Visitation at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 15625 S. Bell Road, Homer Glen, IL 60491 Wednesday, June 5th from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. Interment 1:30 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Arrangements by Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in the Daily Southtown on June 2, 2019