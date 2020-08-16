Charles Gierman

75, died on August 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Carol (Siciliano) Gierman, his brother Phil (Nancy) GIerman, his sister Sue (Jim) Ocon, his brother Drew (Marcia) Gierman and his two sons, Todd (Janet) GIerman and Ryan (April) Gierman. His sister Barbara (Jim) Brix predeceased him in 2006. He is grandfather of 5, Drazen, Preston, Miranda, Ryan Jr., Matthew and Christie. Gierman grew up in Homewood, Illinois and worked for 20 years at the Chicago Heights Plant of DeSoto Chemicals Inc. He was transferred in 1990 to Columbus, Ohio and worked for Sherwin-Williams until he retired in 2008. He lived in Flossmoor, Illinois from 2012 until 2019 when he relocated to South Pasadena, Florida. Gierman served in the United States Army in Viet Nam.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store