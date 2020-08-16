1/1
Charles Gierman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
75, died on August 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Carol (Siciliano) Gierman, his brother Phil (Nancy) GIerman, his sister Sue (Jim) Ocon, his brother Drew (Marcia) Gierman and his two sons, Todd (Janet) GIerman and Ryan (April) Gierman. His sister Barbara (Jim) Brix predeceased him in 2006. He is grandfather of 5, Drazen, Preston, Miranda, Ryan Jr., Matthew and Christie. Gierman grew up in Homewood, Illinois and worked for 20 years at the Chicago Heights Plant of DeSoto Chemicals Inc. He was transferred in 1990 to Columbus, Ohio and worked for Sherwin-Williams until he retired in 2008. He lived in Flossmoor, Illinois from 2012 until 2019 when he relocated to South Pasadena, Florida. Gierman served in the United States Army in Viet Nam.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved