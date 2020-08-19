1/1
Charles L. Pica
Charles L. Pica, 88, of De Soto, formerly of Chicago Heights, IL, died Aug. 6, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in De Soto, MO. Mr. Pica was a retired carman/welder for Union Pacific Railroad and a member of the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen of America. He was a Korean War veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a member of Amvets Post 48, B.P.O.E. Lodge 689, and the Knights of Columbus, and was a lifetime member and past commander of VFW Post 8283 in Steger, IL.

He is survived by three children: Richard "Rick" Pica of De Soto, Greg (Karen) Pica of Joppa, AL, and Stephanie Pica of Steger, IL.; two siblings: Mario Pica of South Chicago Heights, IL, and Ann Lutgen of Schererville, IN; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law: Cheryl (Klyczek) Pica; and a brother: Gene Pica.

A Celebration of his life was held in DeSoto, August 15th, at Avets Post 48.

Charlie Pica will be brought back to his home in Steger, IL for a Celebration of life at the Steger VFW, Post 8283 Saturday, August 22nd from noon until 4 pm. 3332 Chicago Road, Steger, IL 60475.


Published in SouthtownStar on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Steger VFW, Post 8283
