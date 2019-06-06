Home

HICKEY MEMORIAL CHAPEL
4201 West 147th St
Midlothian, IL 60445
(708) 385-4478
Charles M. McErlean Obituary
Charles "Chuck" McErlean Age 81 Late of Midlothian,IL. Beloved husband of the late Rose (nee Moore) McErlean. Loving father of James (Laurie) McErlean, Molly (Rick) Hofer, Cathy (John) Gross and Patrick (Laura) McErlean. Proud grandfather of Jimmy, Matt (Courtney) Gross, Amanda, P.J. Gross, Erin, Abbey, Patrick, Jack, Erick Hofer, Joey & Catherine and great-grandfather of Dylan & Ronan Gross. Dear brother of John (late Bernie) McErlean and the late Maureen (late Robert) McDonald. Funeral Saturday 9:30 AM from the Hickey Memorial Chapel 4201 W. 147th St. Midlothian to St. Christopher Church for Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3 – 9 PM. For more information or online register www.hickeyfuneral.com or 708-385-4478.
Published in the Daily Southtown on June 6, 2019
