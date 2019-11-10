|
Age 75, passed away on November 8th at home after a long battle with amyloidosis. He is preceded in death by his parents Wm Clifford Stark and Helen Stark (nee Bailie). He is survived by his wife Peggy Stark (nee Binion); daughter Natalie Fears (Mark), son Rodney Stark (Nancy); grandchildren Aaron, Emily and Isabelle Fears, and Ryan and Matthew Stark; brothers William Stark (Nelda) and Jon Stark (Kathy); and many nieces and nephews.
Chuck was born in West Lafayette, Indiana and moved with his family to Normal, Illinois at the age of two. He graduated from Normal Community High School, then continued his studies at Illinois State University, earning his Master's degree in Music Education. His teaching career began at Chiddix Junior High in Normal and Roanoke-Benson School District in Roanoke.
In 1969 he began his tenure at Lincoln-Way Community High School, where he remained for forty-three years. From 1969-1991 Chuck served as choral director at Lincoln-Way, forming the Madrigal Singers and taking the A Cappella Choir on six trips to Europe. He then served as attendance officer for the district from 1991-1997 and returned to the music department as chairman in 1997. Chuck finished his Lincoln-Way career in 2012 as Auditorium Coordinator for the district's four fine arts centers. The Lincoln-Way Central Fine Arts Center was renamed the Charles R. Stark Center for the Performing Arts in his honor in March 2019.
Beyond his duties at Lincoln-Way, Chuck served as the Artistic Director of the Lincoln-Way Area Chorale for seventeen years, was a founding director of the New Lenox Community Band, and took four additional trips to Europe as the director of the School Chorus of America. He was Choral Division Vice-President for the Illinois Music Educators Association for six years, and was a recipient of both the New Lenox Citizen of the Year Award and the Lewis University Saint Genesius Award for his contributions to the fine arts.
Mr. Stark committed his entire life to the promotion of fine arts for the community and school district he loved.
Visitation will be held at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, IL 60451 on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 1:00-8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at the United Methodist Church, 339 W. Haven Rd., New Lenox, IL 60451 on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church (UMCNL) or the Lincoln-Way Central Music Department, 1801 E. Lincoln Hwy, New Lenox, IL 60451. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 10, 2019