Charles T. Canon
Charles T. Canon age 81, longtime resident of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on May 30, 2020. Beloved husband to Rita (nee Coxworth) for over 60 years. Loving father to Thomas (Sally) Canon, David (Marcy) Canon and the late Joann Mary Canon. Cherished grandfather to Candice Canon and Josephine Canon. Charles retired as a Master Electrician for the Local #134, 32nd Degree Mason and usher for Shriners Children's Hospital. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Shriners Children's Hospital or to the donor's choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Road), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery, Chicago, Illinois. Info: (708) 754-0016.

Funeral service and burial were private due to the current circumstances COVID-19. Family is planning a memorial at a later date.



Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 4, 2020.
June 3, 2020
A few of my memories of Chuck Canon are of a man who listened to what others had to say and measured his response with wisdom and humor. And his booming voice and contagious laughter were unmatched. I fondly remember the love and compassion he shared with his family and friends. Rest In Peace, Uncle Chuck. I'm certain your buddies in Heaven welcomed you with open arms. Love, Eric and Diane
Eric & Diane Laoang
June 2, 2020
Mr. Canon one of the kindest most amazing men Ive ever known. From being our Cub Scout leader to always sharing his quick wit or a tidbit for a Laugh with a bunch of kids shooting driveway hoops or swimming god knows whatever else!! A wonderful Husband, Father and friend. May god rest your beautiful soul!! Rita, Dave, Tom and all of your beautiful families please know youre in our prayers and may god watch over you. Love Brad Humes and Family
Brad Humes
Friend
June 2, 2020
Mr canon was a great husband,father and neighbor. great friend for many year...loved your great sense of humor...chuck you will be dearly missed....enjoy heaven say hello to my favorite friend JoAnn...God rest your soul and please God watch over all his family and friends, love Becca & Michael Lamb...xxoo
Michael Lamb
Friend
