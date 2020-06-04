Charles T. Canon age 81, longtime resident of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on May 30, 2020. Beloved husband to Rita (nee Coxworth) for over 60 years. Loving father to Thomas (Sally) Canon, David (Marcy) Canon and the late Joann Mary Canon. Cherished grandfather to Candice Canon and Josephine Canon. Charles retired as a Master Electrician for the Local #134, 32nd Degree Mason and usher for Shriners Children's Hospital. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Shriners Children's Hospital or to the donor's choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Road), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery, Chicago, Illinois. Info: (708) 754-0016.
Funeral service and burial were private due to the current circumstances COVID-19. Family is planning a memorial at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Road), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery, Chicago, Illinois. Info: (708) 754-0016.
Funeral service and burial were private due to the current circumstances COVID-19. Family is planning a memorial at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 4, 2020.