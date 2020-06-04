Mr. Canon one of the kindest most amazing men Ive ever known. From being our Cub Scout leader to always sharing his quick wit or a tidbit for a Laugh with a bunch of kids shooting driveway hoops or swimming god knows whatever else!! A wonderful Husband, Father and friend. May god rest your beautiful soul!! Rita, Dave, Tom and all of your beautiful families please know youre in our prayers and may god watch over you. Love Brad Humes and Family

