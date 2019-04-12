|
|
Charlotte G. Coyle, nee SwansonDevoted wife of the late John; Loving mother of Deborah (late John) Szczecina, and Richard (Rhonda) Coyle; Proud grandma of Robert Ferrie, Janice Ferrie, Amanda (John) O'Bryan, and Nick Coyle; Cherished great-grandma of Jason and Alex; Beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews; Visitation Sunday, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Funeral Monday, 10:00 a.m. Chapel Service at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St.; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 12, 2019