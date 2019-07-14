|
Charlotte Louise Behm, 85, of Orland Park, beloved wife of Ivan Behm, loving father of David (Alecia) Behm, Karen (Bill) Kuhn, Susan (Bill) Baldauf, devoted grandmother of Will, Katie, Lisa, Jackie, Stefanie, Lauren & Tyler, proud great grandmother of Gavin, Khloe, Cali, Madeleine & Nolan.
Funeral Service Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 2:00pm at St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 11007 S. 76th Ave., Worth, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be much appreciated by either Kindred Hospice or St. Mark Evengelical Lutheran Church.
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 14, 2019