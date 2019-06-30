|
Charlotte Marie Kasper (nee Nyderek) Devoted wife of the late John Kasper. Loving mother of Sharon Alvarado, and the late James Kasper. Grandmother to Jennifer Rodriguez (nee Kasper), and the late Jason Alvarado. Great-Grandmother to James and Lauren Rodriguez. Dear Godmother to Patsy McIntyre (nee Sheehy). Beloved sister to all of her siblings. Mass 11:00 A.M. at Queen of Martyrs Church 10233 S. Central Park Ave, Evergreen Park on July 2, 2019. Visitation to be held from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. prior to Mass at the Church. Interment St. Mary Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Southtown on June 30, 2019