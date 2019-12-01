|
|
Cheryl Ann TenBroeck passed away 11/27/19 at the age of 73 in Terre Haute, IN. Cheryl will be missed by her sisters Tina(Tom) Hogan, Charlene Peterson and brothers Bob(Pat) TenBroeck, Chuck(JoAnne) TenBroeck, many nieces and nephews and her cat, Felicia. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Shirley TenBroeck and her sister, Michele Jackson. Cheryl was born 11/10/46 in Decatur, IL and was a 1965 graduate of Rich East High School. She faced many obstacles throughout her life but always fought hard to persevere. She leaves her family very proud of her.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 1, 2019