Cheryl Baran, nee Busca, 66, of Frankfort, formerly of Orland Park, passed away suddenly on May 22, 2020. Cheryl grew up in Orland Park and attended Carl Sandburg High School. She was always very involved in her children's and grandchildren's extracurricular activities and community. Cheryl was a dog lover, she loved being outside in her garden and playing Bunco with her friends.
Survived by her husband of 46 years, Thomas Baran; two children, Catherine (Robert) Chlipala and Steven Baran; three grandchildren, Adriana, Dylan, and Emily; her siblings, Rick (Pam) Busca, Steve (Kaori) Busca, Michelle (late Paul) Gladitsch, and the late Ricky Busca; numerous nieces and nephews; and her rescue dog, Bandit.
Flowers are accepted, please consider making a donation in Cheryl's name to NAWS Mokena, 9981 W. 190th St. Unit A, Mokena, IL 60448 or www.nawsus.org
Private services will be held. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in SouthtownStar on May 31, 2020.