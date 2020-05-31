My Aunt Cheryl was a Loving Wife, Mother, Aunt and Grandmother and her family was very blessed to have had her in their lives.



She has always been there for me throughout my childhood and adult life. She was a uniter, a supporter and a shoulder to cry on throughout the years. She would always try to get me to be the bigger person and forgive people, whether it was deserved or not. Even though our family is small and we are all so very distant, she was one that we maintained contact with and visited regularly. She always loved and treated my family and kids as her own and I cannot thank her enough for that.



Thank you for Everything, I Love You and will miss you dearly Aunt Cheryl!!!

Scott Goffin

