Chester T. Pryszcz. Age 84. Longtime Chicago Heights resident. Graduate of Bloom High School Class of 1953. United States Army Veteran. Retired from Homewood Industries where Chester worked as a Carpenter building cabinetry. Husband of 62 years to Catherine nee Dudek. Father of Chester, Timothy and Michael (Jackie) Pryszcz. Grandfather of Lauren, Makenzie, Michael and Dillon Pryszcz. Son of the late Anna and Michael Pryszcz. Brother of the late Theodore (late Margaret), Joseph (late Virginia) Pryszcz, Rose (late Louis) Carpiotti, Steve (late Jessie) Pryszcz, Cecelia (late Ralph) Crescenzo, Mildred Pryszcz. Uncle, cousin and friend of many. Resting at St Kieran Church, 724 195th St, Chicago Heights on Wednesday January 9, 2020 from 9:00 am until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 am. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Steger. For further service info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 5, 2020