|
|
Christa M. Antonaitis (nee Wagner) age 88, born in Germany, longtime resident of Brighton Park and 19-year employee of World's Finest Chocolates Co. She was a devoted wife of the late Stasys Antonaitis; loving mother of Dorothea (Bruce) Nawara, Anthony, Henry, Regina (Michael) Merda and Sophia (Jeff) Gale; proud grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 3. She is survived by her sisters, Ilse and Brigitte in Germany. She volunteered at Christ Advocate Hospital and was a member of the German Pomeranian Club at Dankhaus. Christa was friend to many. Christa loved the adventures of life and nature and a good shot of brandy. Visitation Friday 4-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Interment private. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 4, 2019