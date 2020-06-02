Christina Woelfel Tuttle-Milewski
Christina Woelfel Tuttle-Milewski, May 29,, 2020, Age 44. Late of Homewood, Beloved wife of Allen Tuttle-Milewski. Dear mother of William Wayne Woelfel. Step mother of Richard Tuttle. Cherished daughter of Wayne and Susanne Milewski. Loving sister of John (Katie) Milewski. Sister in law of Stacy Tuttle and Christopher (Kristen) Tuttle. Former daughter-in-law of William and Patti Woelfel. Former sister in law of Karen (Christopher) Sgarlata. Proud aunt of Lillian and Mia Milewski, Christopher and Nichols Sgarlata. Christina was a teacher at the Burr Oak Elementary School in Calumet Park, IL. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy. Homewood Wednesday, June 3rd from 2 to 8 p.m. Services and Interment Private. Memorials to the South Suburban Humane Society would be appreciated. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.



Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 2, 2020.
