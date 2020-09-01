Christine Anne Krystyniak, nee Kazimour; Loving mother of Allan Stack and the late LeAnne Stack; Dear grandmother of Shealie Stack and the late Ryan Stack; Sister of Arlene (the late Harry) Olson; Aunt of Julie (Scott) Lebak and Harry Olson; Great-aunt of Cody, Kayla, Tyler, Siena and Cora; Cousin of Carol Lytle, the late James Eckstein, Albert (Lacey) Vopat and Jordan Vopat. Visitation Wednesday, September 2nd from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 W.) Hickory Hills. Funeral Service Thursday, September 3rd at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home to Our Lady of Loretto Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For information 708-430-5700.