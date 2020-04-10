|
Christine E. Engelmann (nee Morgan), age 71, of Joliet, at rest on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born January 27, 1949, the daughter of the late Robert and Linda (nee Brown) Morgan. She resided in Alsip for 28 years before relocating to Joliet in 2005. She retired as a registered nurse from Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn after many years of dedicated service. Chris was an avid bowler and enjoyed camping and cruising, but loved volunteering her time for many of her children's activities.
Survived by her loving husband of 44 years, William H. Engelmann of Joliet; two daughters, Jennifer (Bill) Florek of Homer Glen and Kimberly (Craig) Lueken of Downers Grove; five grandchildren, Zachary, Josef, Brooklyn, and John Florek, and Jillian Lueken; two sisters, Arvella (Randy) Warning and Alyson Adkins, both of Oak Lawn; several nieces and nephews also survive. Preceded in death by her parents.
Due to the current Covid limitations, a Memorial Service for Christine will be announced at a later date. Memorials in her name to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Dr. Ste. 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 would be greatly appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may share a favorite memory or leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 10, 2020