Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes Inc
295 Main St Nw
Bourbonnais, IL 60914
(815) 932-1214
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes Inc
295 Main St Nw
Bourbonnais, IL 60914
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Maternity BVM Church
308 E Marsile St.
Bourbonnais, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Villagomez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Laura Villagomez


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Villagomez, age 67, passed away peacefully and with her family by her side on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Riverside Medical Center in Illinois. She was born on May 10, 1952 in Chicago, Illinois to Trinidad "Trina" Quiroz (her mother) and Jose Linares (her father). She married Abel Villagomez on December 4, 1982 and was a homemaker that enjoyed cooking, gardening, antiquing, and spending time with her family. In addition, Christine spent her life giving to and helping others in need, including taking in those that needed a place to call home. As a result, there are many aside from her own children and grandchildren that consider her to be a motherly figure. She has been, without a doubt, a great influence of love, strength and compassion to every person she encountered in her 67 years of life. Christine is survived by her husband (Abel Villagomez), her children (Alina Linares, Adrian Villagomez, Olivia Villagomez, and Marisa Villagomez), her grandchildren (Arianna Basile, Aidan Basile, Angelina Linares, Avalyn Villagomez, Anthony Padilla, Angelo Padilla, Anderson Padilla, Giana Bourland, Natalie Bourland, and soon to be newborn son of Adrian Villagomez and Annette Fernandez), in-laws (Annette Fernandez, Marcos Padilla, and Ben Bourland), 12 sisters, 4 brothers, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Christine is also preceded in death by Jose Linares, Trinidad "Trina" Quiroz, Lisa Marshall, and Virginia McKinven. Family, friends, and others whose lives Christine touched are invited to an open chapel wake service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, 295 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais IL 60914, from 2pm-8pm on Friday, October 18th. Mass service will be held at Maternity BVM Church, 308 E Marsile St., Bourbonnais IL 60914, at 10am on Saturday, October 19th to mourn and celebrate her life.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now