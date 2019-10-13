|
Christine Villagomez, age 67, passed away peacefully and with her family by her side on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Riverside Medical Center in Illinois. She was born on May 10, 1952 in Chicago, Illinois to Trinidad "Trina" Quiroz (her mother) and Jose Linares (her father). She married Abel Villagomez on December 4, 1982 and was a homemaker that enjoyed cooking, gardening, antiquing, and spending time with her family. In addition, Christine spent her life giving to and helping others in need, including taking in those that needed a place to call home. As a result, there are many aside from her own children and grandchildren that consider her to be a motherly figure. She has been, without a doubt, a great influence of love, strength and compassion to every person she encountered in her 67 years of life. Christine is survived by her husband (Abel Villagomez), her children (Alina Linares, Adrian Villagomez, Olivia Villagomez, and Marisa Villagomez), her grandchildren (Arianna Basile, Aidan Basile, Angelina Linares, Avalyn Villagomez, Anthony Padilla, Angelo Padilla, Anderson Padilla, Giana Bourland, Natalie Bourland, and soon to be newborn son of Adrian Villagomez and Annette Fernandez), in-laws (Annette Fernandez, Marcos Padilla, and Ben Bourland), 12 sisters, 4 brothers, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Christine is also preceded in death by Jose Linares, Trinidad "Trina" Quiroz, Lisa Marshall, and Virginia McKinven. Family, friends, and others whose lives Christine touched are invited to an open chapel wake service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, 295 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais IL 60914, from 2pm-8pm on Friday, October 18th. Mass service will be held at Maternity BVM Church, 308 E Marsile St., Bourbonnais IL 60914, at 10am on Saturday, October 19th to mourn and celebrate her life.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 13, 2019