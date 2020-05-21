Christine M. Rea
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Resident of Grant Park, formerly of Matteson, IL. Beloved wife of Woody Rea; loving mother of Stacy (Paul) Kothe, Shane (Annie) Rea, and the late Sean Rea; dearest grandmother of Bryana and Kylee Kothe, Warren Rea, Rhiannon Hartman-Rea and Clara Rea, and the late Sean Rea Jr.; dearest sister of David (Helen) Wallace and Janice (Jerry) Stricker; kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held on Wednesday at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Matteson IL. Arrangements entrusted to Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Westwood Drive, Park Forest, IL 60466. To express your condolences, visit www.lain-sullivan.com or call 708-747-3700



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved