Resident of Grant Park, formerly of Matteson, IL. Beloved wife of Woody Rea; loving mother of Stacy (Paul) Kothe, Shane (Annie) Rea, and the late Sean Rea; dearest grandmother of Bryana and Kylee Kothe, Warren Rea, Rhiannon Hartman-Rea and Clara Rea, and the late Sean Rea Jr.; dearest sister of David (Helen) Wallace and Janice (Jerry) Stricker; kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held on Wednesday at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Matteson IL. Arrangements entrusted to Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Westwood Drive, Park Forest, IL 60466. To express your condolences, visit www.lain-sullivan.com or call 708-747-3700
Published in SouthtownStar on May 21, 2020.