|
|
(nee Rademacher), age 71, passed away on April 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dave S. Daum. Loving mother of David (Anita), Thomas (Diana), late Kevin (Maria). Devoted daughter of the late; Richard & Betty (nee Luse) Rademacher. Cherished sister of Chuck (late Beverly), Barbara & Rick (late Annette). Dearest grandmother of Steven (Mindi), Jamie Rex (Theodore), Jason (Renatta), & Amelia. Sweet great grandmother of Benjamin, Hunter, Jack, Aaliyah, Jasmine and Bettie. Adoring aunt to many and a good friend to all. Arrangements were entrusted to the PALOS COMMUNITY CREMATION CENTER IN PALOS HEIGHTS. www.paloscc.org
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 28, 2020