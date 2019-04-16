Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
708-614-9900
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Manzke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara L. Manzke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clara L. Manzke Obituary
Clara L. Manzke age 103, At Peace with Our Lord on April 15, 2019; Beloved wife of the late Wilbert Manzke; Loving mother of Sandra (Charles) Breivogel and the late Deanne (Late Ronald) Winterstein; Proud grandma of Donna (Don) Beran, Cynthia Palmer, David (Patricia) May, Kelly (Matthew) King, Kimberly (Wade) Woodward and the late Baby Dawn May; Cherished great-grandma of 13; Clara is preceded in death by 5 brothers and 3 sisters. Also loved by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8pm at the Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park, IL. Lying in state Thursday from 9 am to 10 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 6850 W. 159th St. Tinley Park, IL; Services 10 am. Interment Skyline Memorial Park. (708) 614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now