Clara L. Manzke age 103, At Peace with Our Lord on April 15, 2019; Beloved wife of the late Wilbert Manzke; Loving mother of Sandra (Charles) Breivogel and the late Deanne (Late Ronald) Winterstein; Proud grandma of Donna (Don) Beran, Cynthia Palmer, David (Patricia) May, Kelly (Matthew) King, Kimberly (Wade) Woodward and the late Baby Dawn May; Cherished great-grandma of 13; Clara is preceded in death by 5 brothers and 3 sisters. Also loved by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8pm at the Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park, IL. Lying in state Thursday from 9 am to 10 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 6850 W. 159th St. Tinley Park, IL; Services 10 am. Interment Skyline Memorial Park. (708) 614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 16, 2019