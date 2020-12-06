1/1
Clarence Newton Hasty
Clarence Hasty, of Posen, IL, died of natural causes on November 28th, 2020, at the age of 87. Clarence is survived by his wife, Kathryn Hasty; his children, Dianna Whetstone, Roxane Watson, James Hasty and Keith Hasty; his grandchildren, Robert, David, Jason, Jesse, Jamie Lynn, Emily and Sofia; and his great grandchildren Daniel, Hanna and Isiaha. He is predeceased by his daughter Theresa Rhoades. Clarence was a devoted husband and father. He was happily married to his wife, Kathryn for 60 years. He had a hardscrabble childhood and helped provide for his parents and sisters, when at the age of 15 he became the youngest person to work at a local steel foundry in Ohio. Clarence subsequently moved from Ohio to Illinois and worked in a variety of jobs, until he started his own business, providing maintenance and repair services to local condominium complexes. In retirement, he enjoyed "bargain hunting," buying and selling at local flea markets, where everyone knew him by name. He had a keen mind, a dark sense of humor and a strong ethical and moral code he adhered to his entire life. He will be sorely missed. Clarence will be cremated and services will be planned at a later date.


Published in SouthtownStar on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences


