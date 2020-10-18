I only met Mrs. Claudia once, she was visiting Annie in Charleston SC.

I really didn't get to speak to her very long, maybe a hi and hope you enjoy your visit.

The one thing that I can remember about that day, meeting Mrs. Claudia, was her presence, her smile, her charm. Just a day here and she had become a Charlestonian, full of southern charm, Chicago style :) .

So family, I pray that God will keep HIS hands on and around all of you, may HE keep you all in perfect peace.

HIS peace, that transcends all understanding, it will guard your hearts and minds, daily.

The scriptures tell us that weeping may endure for a night but joy cometh in the morning. I pray that HE gives you joy, a piece of of HIS joy, because the joy of the Lord is our strength. So some days you will cry, but then says good morning and remember the great, fun times you had together as a family and one on one, that's the joy that will fill your heart and keep you.

May God continue to bless and keep you all, in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ of Nazareth!

Mark Feaster

Friend