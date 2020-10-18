Claudia Ann Brennan, nee Kellberg, age 75, of Steger, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Beloved wife of 52 years to John A. Brennan. Loving mother of the late Michelle R. Dougherty, John (Kristen) Brennan, Melissa (Jeffrey) Cayce, Amanda (Matthew) Rohder, Matthew (Melanie) Brennan, and Annie Brennan. Cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren. Dear sister of Mary Kay Coyle, Sue (Ken) Ores, and Cynthia Furrh. She worked in the Steger School District for 25 years. Claudia will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Smits – Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd., Steger, IL. A private memorial service to be held at a later date. For more information, please call 708-755-6100 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com