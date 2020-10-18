1/1
Claudia Ann Brennan
1945 - 2020
Claudia Ann Brennan, nee Kellberg, age 75, of Steger, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.  Beloved wife of 52 years to John A. Brennan.  Loving mother of the late Michelle R. Dougherty, John (Kristen) Brennan, Melissa (Jeffrey) Cayce, Amanda (Matthew) Rohder, Matthew (Melanie) Brennan, and Annie Brennan.  Cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren.  Dear sister of Mary Kay Coyle, Sue (Ken) Ores, and Cynthia Furrh.  She worked in the Steger School District for 25 years.  Claudia will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Smits – Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd., Steger, IL.  A private memorial service to be held at a later date.  For more information, please call 708-755-6100 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com


Published in SouthtownStar on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Memorial service
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
Funeral services provided by
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
708 755-6100
October 17, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the Brennan family during this time of grief. I know she will be missed by all that met her. Rest peacefully.
Susan Spera
Friend
October 16, 2020
Such a beautiful person inside and out. Our hearts and prayers go out to Annie, John and the family. Hugs and love from Brian & Kelly
BRIAN CAREY
Coworker
October 16, 2020
I only met Mrs. Claudia once, she was visiting Annie in Charleston SC.
I really didn't get to speak to her very long, maybe a hi and hope you enjoy your visit.
The one thing that I can remember about that day, meeting Mrs. Claudia, was her presence, her smile, her charm. Just a day here and she had become a Charlestonian, full of southern charm, Chicago style :) .
So family, I pray that God will keep HIS hands on and around all of you, may HE keep you all in perfect peace.
HIS peace, that transcends all understanding, it will guard your hearts and minds, daily.
The scriptures tell us that weeping may endure for a night but joy cometh in the morning. I pray that HE gives you joy, a piece of of HIS joy, because the joy of the Lord is our strength. So some days you will cry, but then says good morning and remember the great, fun times you had together as a family and one on one, that's the joy that will fill your heart and keep you.
May God continue to bless and keep you all, in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ of Nazareth!
Mark Feaster
Friend
October 16, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Claudia for 3 years at Steger SD 194. She had a huge heart and always had a smile on her face! Claudia will be greatly missed by many but is in a better place!
Dr. Armie Gasbarro
Coworker
October 15, 2020
Claudia was a one of a kind friend. She never had a bad word to say about anyone. If you met Claudia, you definitely liked her, probably loved her and absolutely never forgot her. I’ll miss my sweet friend forever. My heart breaks for her family, John, Johnny, Melissa, Amanda, Matt, and Annie. She’s up in heaven with her Michelle. Love you, my dear friend.
Phyllis Naumann
Friend
October 15, 2020
Claudia/Cookie was a large part of my childhood and teen years as was all the Kellberg girls.
What a very wonderful and sweet person Claudia was throughout her life. There isn't many people as wonderful as Claudia.
My thoughts are with all of you.
John, Sue, Ken,Mary Kay, Cindy and family.
Suzanne Bishop Modlinski
Gainesville. Missouri
Suzanne Modlinski
Friend
October 15, 2020
My deepest sympathy to all of you. I remember the fun times at the St. Patrick’s Day parties at Aunt Marions. R.I.P. Claudia.
Mary Ann (Bob) Zander
Friend
October 15, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
MR MRS HOCHFELDER
