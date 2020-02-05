Daily Southtown Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claudia Roche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claudia D. Roche

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claudia D. Roche Obituary
Claudia D. Roche, nee Tomeyer, age 60, beloved wife for 39 years to Michael Roche. Loving mother of Amanda and Chris. Devoted daughter of the late George and Evelyn Tomeyer. Dear sister of the late Chris Tomeyer. Dearest sister-in-law of Sandi (Dave) Kappes. Fond aunt of Jackie Tomeyer, Rich Tomeyer and Ken Kappes. Much loved sister-in-law and aunt of Patrick (Kathy) Roche and Kimberly (Joseph) Kauth and their families. Visitation Thursday from 4-9 p.m. Funeral Service Friday 10:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery, Orland Park, IL. Memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claudia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Download Now