Cody passed away at his home in Chicago unexpectedly on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the age of 28. Beloved son of Don Krause and Kim Flanagan; devoted brother of Krista (Mike) Murray, Jessie (Dane) Selio and John Krause; uncle of Collin, Caitlin, Kyler, Joey and Jaxson. Survived by grandparents Jackie Krause and Bernie Flanagan and many aunts, uncles and cousins. As a former motocross rider he had an enormous love for the sport and loved listening to music. To honor Cody, we ask that all who wish to donate do so with Trilogy Behavioral Healthcare at trilogyinc.org.
Published in SouthtownStar on May 25, 2020.