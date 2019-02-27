|
Concetta Catherine Cochrane (nee Provenzano) passed into eternity February 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas W. Cochrane. Loving mother of Gerald J., David B. (Geralyn), James A. (Bonnie), and Paul T. (Carmela). Her eldest son Thomas predeceased her. Proud grandmother of Christopher, Jennifer, Dustin (Jesyka Ane), Jason (Kaitlyn), Ryan (Tiffany), Katie Cochrane-Halimi (Ismael), Bryne Martin, Ryne Martin, and Aidan. Great grandmother of Tyler, Connor, Camden, Evan, Chance, and Ayson. A memorial service will be held March 2nd (Saturday) at 9:30 AM at St. Stephen Deacon and Martyr Catholic Church in Tinley Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Stephen Deacon and Martyr Catholic Church in Tinley Park, IL. Arrangements by Lawn Funeral Home 708-532-3100
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 27, 2019