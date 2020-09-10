1/1
Concetta Fazzini
Concetta "Connie" Fazzini nee Venturella. Age 95. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident. Was a partner in Ace Maintenance along with her husband. Assisted at the St Agnes after school daycare. Member of the Third Order of St Francis. Wife of the late August Fazzini. Mother of Emma (Fred) Ziems. Grandmother of Donald (fiancé Anna Plecha) Ziems and Amy (Zach) Fader. Daughter of the late Mary Rose nee Pagoria and George Venturella. Sister of the late Joseph (late Mary) Venturella, Nick (late Frances) Venturella, Sam (late Margaret) Venturella and Dominick Venturella. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Sunday September 13, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Funeral Monday 9:15 am from funeral home to St Agens Church, Chicago Heights. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on Sep. 10, 2020.
