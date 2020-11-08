Connie Pignotti nee Queiroli. Age 92. 58 year resident of Glenwood, formerly of Steger and Chicago Heights. Attended Bloom High School. One of the founding parishioners of St Kieran Parish. Wife for 61 years of the late Armond Pignotti. Mother of Cheryl (fiancé Ed DeGuire) Pignotti, Michael, Mark (Missy) Pignotti and the late Rose Ann Pignotti. Grandmother of Michael (Katie), Kristin Pignotti, Kathryn (Richard) Kline, Sam, Jack, Kate and Audrey Pignotti. Great grandmother of Ella, Raylynn, Anthony, Ava Pignotti, Addy and Ben Kline. Daughter of the late Giovanna nee Salvatore and Osnago Queiroli. Sister of the late Theresa (late Lester) Smith, Julia (late Nick) Pagoria, Fred (late Florence) Queiroli, Tony (late Joanie) Queiroli, Irene (late Albert) D'Apice and Dolores (late Kenneth) Marlatt. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Funeral services were private. Info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
.