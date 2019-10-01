Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Hellenic Orthodox Church
11360 S Lawler Avenue
Alsip, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Constantino Orfanos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constantino Orfanos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constantino Orfanos Obituary
Constantino (Gus) Orfanos, 82, of Chicago Heights, Illinois, passed away on Aug. 20, 2019. He died with his daughter by his side at the Gulf Coast hospital in Fort Myers, Florida after battling an illness.

He is survived by his wife, Maria and two daughters, Lisa (Joe) Neal of Fort Myers, Florida and Christiana Orfanos of Nashville, TN.

Gus immigrated to the United States from Greece and made a home here for his family. He retired from Ford after a career that spanned more than 30 years.

He was active in both his church and neighborhood communities. He served as treasurer of his church, was active in the South Chicago Heights Food Pantry and shared his talent for repairing things that others would have abandoned.

While Gus was known by different versions of Constantino to his many friends and neighbors, they all knew they could count on him if they ever needed a hand. Gus is missed by his family, friends and his beloved birds.

While Gus' final resting place is in Florida, a memorial service has been planned for Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00am at Hellenic Orthodox Church 11360 S Lawler Avenue in Alsip.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constantino's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.