Constantino (Gus) Orfanos, 82, of Chicago Heights, Illinois, passed away on Aug. 20, 2019. He died with his daughter by his side at the Gulf Coast hospital in Fort Myers, Florida after battling an illness.
He is survived by his wife, Maria and two daughters, Lisa (Joe) Neal of Fort Myers, Florida and Christiana Orfanos of Nashville, TN.
Gus immigrated to the United States from Greece and made a home here for his family. He retired from Ford after a career that spanned more than 30 years.
He was active in both his church and neighborhood communities. He served as treasurer of his church, was active in the South Chicago Heights Food Pantry and shared his talent for repairing things that others would have abandoned.
While Gus was known by different versions of Constantino to his many friends and neighbors, they all knew they could count on him if they ever needed a hand. Gus is missed by his family, friends and his beloved birds.
While Gus' final resting place is in Florida, a memorial service has been planned for Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00am at Hellenic Orthodox Church 11360 S Lawler Avenue in Alsip.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 1, 2019