Corporal Daniel H. Groves, 52 years old of Johnstown, Colorado has passed away following a tragic accident that claimed his life in the line of duty on March 13th 2019. He is survived by his parents Howard and Eileen Groves of Orland Park, his partner Eddie Gomez, his siblings Peggy (Jay Boyle), Jeff (Sharon), Jane (Mickey Smith) & Donna (Ken Parker) and a vast extended family and many close friends. Daniel moved to Colorado in 2007 after joining the Colorado State Patrol achieving the rank of Corporal. He will be remembered fondly as a man of faith and conviction with an endless capacity to love. Mass will be held on Saturday March 30th 2019 starting at 09:30 at St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr 17500 84th Ave, Tinley Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Rocky Mountain Hyperbaric Institute in Louisville Colorado at rockymountainhyperbaricassociation.org/donate/ or the Colorado State Patrol Family Foundation at CSPFF.net/support-us/.
Published in the Daily Southtown from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019