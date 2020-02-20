|
Courtney A. LaTour nee Linthicum, age 50. New Lenox resident, born and raised in Chicago Heights. Graduate of Marian Catholic High School Class of 1987 and Texas A&M Class of 1991. Worked 16 years in Sales at APL Steamship Lines and recently along with her brother Brad at Allstate Insurance Agency in New Lenox. Wife for 15 years of the late Mark B. LaTour. Devoted mother of Camden Caroline and Morgan Alexandra LaTour. Daughter of Terri nee Forkish and the late Edward B. Linthicum Jr. Sister of Brad Linthicum and Brooke (Steve) Zemlan. Aunt of Berkley and Connor Linthicum, Cade Zemlan. Friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Sunday February 23 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Monday 9:15 AM to St. Kieran Church, 724 195th Street, Chicago Heights. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 20, 2020