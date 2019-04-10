|
Cynthia L. Schneider nee Kansoer, age 68. Beloved wife of Joseph Schneider. Devoted mother of Margaret and the late Samantha Schneider. Cherished sister of Patrick (Violet) Kansoer. Sister-in-law of Michael (Sheila), Stephen (Suzanne), Richard (Annette), and Timothy Schneider. Loving Aunt and friend of many. Visitation Thursday from 3 pm to 8 pm. Chapel Service Friday, April 12th, 2019 at 10:00 am from Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 So. Harlem Ave, Worth, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to the appreciated. For information 708-448-6000 of www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 10, 2019