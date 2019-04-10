Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
708-448-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia L. Schneider

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cynthia L. Schneider Obituary
Cynthia L. Schneider nee Kansoer, age 68. Beloved wife of Joseph Schneider. Devoted mother of Margaret and the late Samantha Schneider. Cherished sister of Patrick (Violet) Kansoer. Sister-in-law of Michael (Sheila), Stephen (Suzanne), Richard (Annette), and Timothy Schneider. Loving Aunt and friend of many. Visitation Thursday from 3 pm to 8 pm. Chapel Service Friday, April 12th, 2019 at 10:00 am from Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 So. Harlem Ave, Worth, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to the appreciated. For information 708-448-6000 of www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schmaedeke Funeral Home
Download Now