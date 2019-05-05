|
Cynthia M. Lockwood (nee Bystrzycki) age 76 longtime resident of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on May 3, 2019. Beloved mother to Danise M. Arteaga and Anthony 'Tony' Arteaga. Loving sister to James Bystrzycki and the late John 'Jake' Bystrzycki (2004). Beautiful aunt to Jim, Jill and Jeff. Cindy was a member of Polish American Community Fair (PACF) and St. Joseph Rosary Sodality. Cindy loved Polka Music and spending time with many friends.Visitation Thursday, May 9th from 2:00PM to 8:00PM at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Road), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Funeral service will be at 11AM on Friday at the funeral home. Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Steger, IL. Info: (708) 754-0016.
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 5, 2019