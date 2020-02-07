|
Dale Lange, age 95. Beloved husband of the late Earline (nee Foster); loving father of Dalene (Stuart) Weiss and Sherry (Patrick) Hammer; fond grandfather of Robert (Denise) and Gary (Melinda) Weiss; great-grandfather of Peyton Weiss and other special family members, Tracy (Frank) Biddinger. Dale devoted 34 years of his life as a fire fighter with the Alsip Fire Department from 1955 to 1985. He retired as Assistant Chief 1955-1968; was a member of the Community Fireman's Association, serving as Vice President and President 1966-1989; and served as the Director of the Illinois Fireman's State Board. Visitation Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 South Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest, Illinois, from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 4:00 p.m. followed by the Alsip Fire Department conducting a Firefighter Farewell Walk Through at 5:00 p.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Dale's name may be made to I Am Me Summer Camp, sponsored by the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance, [email protected] For information: 708-687-2990.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 7, 2020