Dale Lee VadeBoncoeur, 79, late of Park Forest, passed away peacefully, April 10, 2020. Loving father of Vicki (Steve) Olson, Sylvia VadeBoncoeur, and Dawn Rhea Rivera. Cherished Grandfather of Candace, Bill, Jennifer, Michael, Zachary, Susan, Michael, Eric, Alexander, Melanie, Kaylie, Alicia, Xavier, and Zoe. Cherished great grandfather of Cameron, Markel, Landon, Carter, Tristin, Bently, Airyka, Angelo, Kolevin, Levi, Valarie, Vincent, Emilia, Dasia, Javante, Aiden, Alaira, Jeremiah, Travis, and Rico. Dear brother of Gilbert "Buckey" VadeBoncoeur, Sue (Ray) Lennertz, Wendy (Ed) Sandlin, Colleen (Lynn) Sass, Karen Kozinski, and Carol (Steve) Bastic. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Dale was preceded in death by his parents; Ronald and Eleanor, brothers; Roger, Raymond, Robert, Wayne, Richard, Gerald, and Virgil, sister; Sandra (late Eason) Small, and niece; Toni Sue Riney. Dale will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Private funeral and Interment to be held.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 12, 2020