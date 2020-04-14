Home

Baskerville Funeral Home
700 E. Kahler Rd.
Wilmington, IL 60481
815-476-2181
Damon DeHaan

Damon DeHaan Obituary
Damon DeHaan, age 44, of Tinley Park, and formerly of Alsip, died suddenly on April 12, 2020 at South Advocate Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest.

Born December 6, 1975, in Blue Island, Damon is a son of Dennis and Jeanette DeHaan. He was raised and educated in Alsip, and graduated from Shepard High School (1994). Damon worked as a bricklayer and was a member of Local #74. One whose presence was larger than words, Damon was a friend to many.

Damon was the loving son of Dennis and Jeanette; father of Dylan and Kaycee; brother to Dennis (Karen) DeHaan and Darren DeHaan, CPD and fond uncle of Sydney, Cassidy, and Mackenzie.

Cremation rites were accorded, and a memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Damon's Memorial Page: www.BaskervilleFH.com/Damon-DeHaan
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 14, 2020
