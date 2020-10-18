Daniel A. Sapato, age 96, a four year resident of Naperville, formerly of Crest Hill, Chicago, and Tinley Park, IL died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Spring Meadows of Naperville. He was born July 21, 1924 in Dallas, TX. Beloved husband of the late Mary Jane Sapato, nee Walsh, wedded on July 21, 1956. Loving father of Donna (Mark) Charboneau of Naperville, Daniel (Beth) Sapato of Mokena, IL, Bernard(Christine) Sapato of Frankfort, IL and the late James Sapato. Adored papa of Evan, Cole, Tyler and Alana Charboneau; Daniel, Lauren and Drew Sapato; Brendan, Reid, Madisen and Devin Sapato. Devoted son and dearest youngest brother of the late five brothers and five sisters. Daniel was a proud US Merchant Marine serving during WWII. Following the war, he went to work for Western Electric as a telephone technician, where he met the love of his life, Mary Jane. Together they raised 4 wonderful children. He and Mary Jane enjoyed going to the gambling boats, horse track races, and going to dances, as they were known as the "Solid Gold Dancers". Daniel will forever be remembered as a family man spending time with his brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He was happiest when surrounded by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Cancer Society
, 225 Michigan Ave., Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60601. Visitation and funeral services are private due to current Covid-19 Pandemic. Entombment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jone.com