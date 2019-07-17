|
|
Daniel J. Reilly III, 99, of Blue Island, beloved husband of the late Marion nee Mick, loving father of the late Michael, Maureen, late Rosanne, late Martha (Dennis) Morales, James (Mary Ann), Laura (Robert) Schneider, Robert (Valerie), Brian (Eileen) and Patrick (Michelle), devoted grandfather of thirty-four, proud great grandfather of forty-seven, great great grandfather of one, dear brother of the late Lawrence, late Betty Anne, late Mary Jane, and William. WWII Army Air Force veteran, former employee US Steel, teacher, lifelong active Boy Scout and Naturalist at Camp Lowden Boy Scout Camp. Visitation Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Chapel prayers Friday at 9:00 am at the Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island, then to St. Benedict Church, 2339 York St., Blue Island for mass at 10:00 am. Cremation private.
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 17, 2019