Home

POWERED BY

Services
Krueger Funeral Home, Ltd.
13050 South Greenwood Avenue
Blue Island, IL 60406
(708) 388-1300
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Krueger Funeral Home, Ltd.
13050 South Greenwood Avenue
Blue Island, IL 60406
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Krueger Funeral Home, Ltd.
13050 South Greenwood Avenue
Blue Island, IL 60406
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Reilly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel J. Reilly III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel J. Reilly III Obituary
Daniel J. Reilly III, 99, of Blue Island, beloved husband of the late Marion nee Mick, loving father of the late Michael, Maureen, late Rosanne, late Martha (Dennis) Morales, James (Mary Ann), Laura (Robert) Schneider, Robert (Valerie), Brian (Eileen) and Patrick (Michelle), devoted grandfather of thirty-four, proud great grandfather of forty-seven, great great grandfather of one, dear brother of the late Lawrence, late Betty Anne, late Mary Jane, and William. WWII Army Air Force veteran, former employee US Steel, teacher, lifelong active Boy Scout and Naturalist at Camp Lowden Boy Scout Camp. Visitation Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Chapel prayers Friday at 9:00 am at the Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island, then to St. Benedict Church, 2339 York St., Blue Island for mass at 10:00 am. Cremation private.
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now