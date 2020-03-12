Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
(708) 430-5700
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
View Map

Daniel Scott Carter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Scott Carter Obituary
Daniel Scott Carter, age 36; beloved son of Scott & Kathleen nee Stiers; loving brother of Sara (Michael) Collier; uncle of Tucker Carter, Reegan Collier and Brenna Collier; dear grandson of Helen & the late Thomas Carter & the late Berdell and the late Nancy Stiers; nephew and cousin to many. Memorial visitation Saturday, March 14th at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd., Hickory Hills from 9:00 until time of memorial service 11:00 a.m. For information 708-430-5700.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -