Daniel Scott Carter, age 36; beloved son of Scott & Kathleen nee Stiers; loving brother of Sara (Michael) Collier; uncle of Tucker Carter, Reegan Collier and Brenna Collier; dear grandson of Helen & the late Thomas Carter & the late Berdell and the late Nancy Stiers; nephew and cousin to many. Memorial visitation Saturday, March 14th at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd., Hickory Hills from 9:00 until time of memorial service 11:00 a.m. For information 708-430-5700.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 12, 2020