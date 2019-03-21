|
Daniel Zagone, age 33. Crete resident formerly of Chicago Heights. Bloom High School graduate. A small engine repair specialist, Dan had over 10 years of service with Keith's Power Equipment in Steger. Devoted father of Amilia Zagone. Beloved son of Kathlyn nee Watts and John P. Zagone. Cherished brother of Andrea (Jason Stitnizky), Alyssa (Roman Martinez) and John J. (Candice Hensley) Zagone. Proud uncle of Alayna, Isabella, Anaya, Cataleya, Frank, Sophia and Vincent. Nephew, cousin and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Tuesday March 26th from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral service Wednesday morning 11:00 AM. Burial Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019