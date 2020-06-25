Darlena K. Herr
Darlena K. Herr. US Army National Guard. Beloved daughter of the late Jon and the late Roberta Herr. Loving sister of Debbie (Ed) Soja, Diana (Peter) Kint, Denise (Martin) Gomez, Bob (Jamey) Herr, Bill (Brenda) Herr, and the late Jonathan Herr. Dear aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 from 11:00am until time of service 1:30pm at the Skyline Memorial Park Chapel, 24800 S Governors Highway, Monee, IL. Interment following. Due to current circumstances, we ask that all in attendance wear masks and practice social distance.


Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
11:00 - 01:30 PM
Skyline Memorial Park Chapel
JUN
26
Service
01:30 PM
Skyline Memorial Park Chapel
