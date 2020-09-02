1/1
David A. Troiani
David A. Troiani 71, Sun City, AZ formerly of Chicago Heights, IL passed away at home after a hard fight and courageous battle with Myelofibrosis.

He is survived by his loving wife Connie (Sons) children Elizabeth Byers, Jeff (Nikki) Troiani, John (Tammy) Troiani, Stephanie Troiani (Frank) Wendt, brother, Douglas (Susan) Troiani and preceded in death by his parents John and Elda (Spalluto) Troiani.

His grandchildren Johnny Troiani, Lucas Troiani, Sabreena Byers, Richard Troiani, Kayla Troiani-Wendt, Emily Wendt, Isabella Wendt, Sarah Anne Troiani and Elaina Troiani.

He was an extremely optimistic person; the glass was always half full in his eyes even during his most serious health challenges in life. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle until his serious accident in 2011, loved cooking, spending time with his wife, family and friends and was never bashful about gracefully giving you his opinion on politics or anything else.

A graduate of Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights. He went on to be a career firefighter on the Chicago Heights Fire Department, retiring as Deputy Fire Chief. And spent many years working his off days for the Heartland Blood Bank.

His personal request was in lieu of flowers any memorials be made to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a burn center hospital for children.

A viewing will take place 1-4pm on Friday 9/4/20 at Menke Funeral Home in Sun City, Arizona. 12420 North 103rd Avenue.

Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com


Published in SouthtownStar on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Menke Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Menke Funeral Home
12420 N 103rd Ave.
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 979-6451
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 1, 2020
We have many great memories of Dave and his family from our years at
Marian and HF. Bill/Barb Murphy
Bill Murphy
Friend
