David Charles Hanna, age 46, U.S. Air Force Veteran, passed away suddenly. Loving father of Payton and much loved step-father of Brandon, Taylor and Danika. Devoted son of Ronald and the late Marjorie Hanna. Dearest brother of Michael (Carey) Hanna and Jorilyn (Christopher) Hirsch. Dear uncle of Kyle, Joshua, Zachary and Madison. Also survived by his fur babies Lucy and Toews. David was a Pollution Attendant at Sterling Steel Company for 14 years. Hardworking, proud father, devoted diehard Chicago Sports fan. BEARS, BLACKHAWKS, SOX & BULLS!!! Visitation Monday, September 23, 2019 from 3-9 p.m. Funeral Service Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Interment with Military Honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials for Payton's future expenses are appreciated. Please make checks payable to "Michael Hanna" the trustee of Payton Hanna's trust. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
