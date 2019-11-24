|
David Joseph Keith age 56. Manteno resident formerly of Crete. Rich East High School graduate. Husband of the late Tammy Lynn nee Hurtt. Father of Kelli (Brandon Mueller) Keith and David Keith. Grandfather of Aiden Mueller. Son of the late Rita M. nee Eggermann and James R. Keith. Brother of Maureen (James) Thomas and James B. (Aline) Keith. Uncle and friend of many. Memorial visitation will be held at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Saturday November 30th from 10:00 AM until time of memorial service at 12:30 PM. Burial private. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 24, 2019