David P. Ramirez


1957 - 2020
David P. Ramirez Obituary
David P. Ramirez, 62, of Park Forest, passed away after a sudden illness on April 4, 2020. Father of Magdalena Ramirez, Melissa Ramirez, Marissa R. Ramirez, David U. Ramirez, and Miranda J. Ramirez. Grandfather of 14 and Great-Grandfather of four. Brother of Remigio P. Ramirez Jr., Rachel Perez, Ignatius P. (Imelda) Ramirez, Edward Andrew Ramirez, Armand P. (Jann) Ramirez, Ruby A. (Jose) Ramirez, Priscilla Ann (Gilberto) Galicia, Gilbert P. (Nancy) Ramirez, MaryLou (James) Murphy, Ludim May Ramirez, Rex I. (Ana) Ramirez and Steven P. Ramirez. Son of the late Lupita P. Ramirez and late Rev. Remigio C. Ramirez. David was raised in Chicago Heights and was a graduate of Bloom High School. David was employed at Ford Motor Company and a proud member of U.A.W. Local 551. He touched many lives as a servant of God and completed missionary work with the people of Belize. Interment at Skyline Memorial Park in Monee after private services. Public funeral service to be held at a later date. For info or to sign guestbook, please visit www.heartlandmemorial.com or call 708-444-2266.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 12, 2020
